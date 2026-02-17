Unveiling 'Sangamarmar': A Generational Saga of Love and Choices

On Tuesday, the much-anticipated trailer for 'Sangamarmar', a multi-generational family drama, was unveiled, courtesy of Jio Studios and Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. Directed by Vikram Ghai, the series offers a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of love, family, ambitions, and critical life choices.

'Sangamarmar' weaves the narrative of love and the pivotal decisions that define lives, with Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead roles. It also features notable performances by Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani, making it a powerful ensemble piece.

The trailer, which spans two timelines over 25 years, centers on Amrita, a woman whose life takes a dramatic turn due to a significant decision. She opts for familial duty over personal dreams, shaping a saga of silent endurance and unwavering love with Aditya. As per a release, the story explores the transformative and healing power of time on relationships.

Reflecting on the series, Sooraj Barjatya highlights, "Sangamarmar portrays families in their truest form—the love, the wait, and the efforts required to sustain them. Collaborating with Jio Studios and JioHotstar allowed us to present an authentic narrative." Sheen Savita Dass, portraying Amrita, expressed, "Amrita is central to the story. Her decisions, often prioritizing responsibility over her happiness, echo real-life challenges." Sourabh Raaj Jain added that the depth of emotions and unyielding love depicted makes 'Sangamarmar' special.

In her role as Vasudha, Smita Bansal brings to life the profound impact of maternal love and values on family unity and resilience. 'Sangamarmar' will make its debut on JioHotstar on February 26, 2026, with episodes airing every Thursday, promising a compelling narrative for the viewers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)