Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Transforming Rural Bihar

Bihar's initiative empowers 'Lakhpati Didis,' women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually, as part of its economic upliftment strategy. Launched in 2023, it promotes economic independence through self-help groups and diversified-income activities. A proposal for 1.4 crore new homes under PMAY-Gramin complements this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:54 IST
  • India

Bihar boasts 31.71 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis,' women with annual household incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh, as revealed by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar in the Assembly.

The discussion concluded around a Rs 23,701.18 crore budget proposal for the Rural Development Department for 2026-27, emphasizing the state's commitment to women's economic empowerment. Kumar stated, 'When women achieve employment or self-employment, their ambitions grow, and so does their societal stature.'

The Assembly passed the budget despite opposition protests. Launched in August 2023 by PM Modi, the Lakhpati Didi scheme supports income growth through self-help initiatives. Additionally, Bihar proposed building 1.4 crore new pucca houses under the PMAY-Gramin scheme, as a response to a central government survey request.

