Losar Festivities Unite Tibetan Spirit Amid Global Challenges

The Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh celebrated Losar, the lunar New Year, with prayers for peace and prosperity. This year's festival highlighted Tibetan unity and resilience amidst challenges posed by Chinese policies. US support for Tibetan rights was reaffirmed, marking the occasion as a new beginning for Tibetan advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:26 IST
The Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh joyfully marked the arrival of their lunar New Year, Losar, with heartfelt prayers for global peace, prosperity, and the long life of the Dalai Lama. This celebration, known as Losar 2153 or the Year of the Fire Horse, saw Tibetans gathering at monasteries for traditional ceremonies.

At Thupten Dorje Drak Monastery near Shimla, crowds participated in special prayers. Lama Lopen Lodos emphasized the unity of the Tibetan people, highlighting their shared cultural and spiritual ties. Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration delivered a poignant message about the ongoing struggles of Tibetans under oppressive Chinese policies, while praising their resilience.

In a show of international support, US Senator Marco Rubio declared America's continuous backing of Tibetan rights and announced a new official to oversee these concerns. The Tibetan government in exile welcomed the news, viewing it as a significant step towards safeguarding their cultural and linguistic heritage.

