Controversy Surrounds 'Kerala Story' Sequel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the upcoming release of 'The Kerala Story: Part 2', alleging its intention to spread hatred and undermine Kerala's secular tradition. Vijayan accused Sangh Parivar centers of spreading false narratives, while advocating for protecting Kerala's secular and peaceful ethos against divisive propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:07 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has voiced strong concerns regarding 'The Kerala Story: Part 2'. He accused the film's initial installment of fostering division and hatred in a bid to tarnish the state's secular image.

Vijayan's office decried the portrayal of compliant marriages as cases of communalism and forced conversion. He blamed Sangh Parivar for perpetuating falsehoods through these narratives.

The Chief Minister called for a collective effort to reject such divisive portrayals and affirmed the need to uphold Kerala's tradition of religious harmony and its commitment to sustainable development.

