Reclaiming the Narrative: Warwick Thornton's 'Wolfram'

Warwick Thornton's film 'Wolfram' marks a significant step for Aboriginal filmmakers in reclaiming their narratives. Inspired by family stories, the 1930s-set Western follows two children fleeing a mining camp. Premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, 'Wolfram' represents a full-circle moment for Thornton's cinematic journey.
Australian director Warwick Thornton unveiled his latest Western drama, 'Wolfram,' as a stride in Aboriginal filmmakers reclaiming their narratives in cinema.
Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival, Thornton emphasized the importance of telling indigenous stories through film, aided by modern media access, while paying homage to oral traditions.
The film, inspired by stories from his family and those of scriptwriter David Tranter, reflects a personal and cultural journey, serving as a testament to memory's power in indigenous history.
