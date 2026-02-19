Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Punjab Sports Budget Boost & Return of Rural Olympics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces plans to increase the sports budget to combat drug abuse. At the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Mann highlights the resurgence of bullock cart races and the state's focus on sports as a cultural heritage. Legislative changes facilitate the return of these traditional events.

Ludhiana | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:27 IST
Reviving Heritage: Punjab Sports Budget Boost & Return of Rural Olympics
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to bolster the state's sports budget as a strategy to counteract drug abuse, terming sports the 'most lethal weapon' against the menace. Speaking at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Mann emphasized the role of sports in positively channeling the energy of the youth.

Mann announced the revival of bullock cart races, a highlight of the fair that returns after a 13-year hiatus due to legislative updates. The 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025,' passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, paved the way for these cultural events, marking a significant step in preserving heritage sports.

The chief minister recounted the celebrated history of Grewal Stadium, once the stage for remarkable athletes like Dhyan Chand and Milkha Singh. The event, fondly called the 'Mini Olympics,' reflects Punjab's deep-seated rural culture and draws eminent visitors, showcasing the enduring spirit of the region's sports legacy.

