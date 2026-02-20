Amit Shah to Lead Major Official Language Conference in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tripura this Friday to inaugurate a significant official language conference. This event, drawing over 3,000 participants, will be held at the Badharghat international fair ground in West Tripura district.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman, and Rajib Bhattacharjee will attend the conference, underscoring its importance. The Ministry of Home Affairs' Official Language Department Secretary, Ansuli Arya, noted that the conference aims to encourage regional dialogue, share experiences, and promote best practices.

During the event, a special North-East edition of the journal Rajbhasha Bharati will be released. Additional highlights include unveiling the books 'Indian Languages and Official Hindi – Classic Works' and 'Amritvani – Inspiring Sanskrit Verses of Timeless Value.' Eighty awards will recognize outstanding contributions to official languages, complemented by exhibition stalls showcasing related innovations.

