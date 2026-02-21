Left Menu

Olympic Intruder: The Curious Case of Nazgul the Wolfdog

Nazgul, a Czechoslovakian wolfdog, unexpectedly stole the limelight at the Winter Olympics after escaping his home in Tesero and joining a biathlon race. The Varesko family's pet ran alongside skiers, creating a buzz worldwide. The incident ended safely, with increased kennel security to prevent repeats.

Nazgul, a Czechoslovakian wolfdog, made headlines at the Winter Olympics after making an unexpected appearance on the cross-country course. The Varesco family, Nazgul's owners, were en route to Anterselva when they received surprising footage of their pet running alongside skiers at the event.

The unexpected guest startled spectators and competitors alike, as officials quickly intervened to capture Nazgul inside the venue. Despite initial fears, the incident concluded without injury or disruption, generating global attention and amusement.

Following the event, the Varesco family heightened security around Nazgul's kennel to prevent future escapades. Reflecting on the day's events, Alice Varesco expressed relief, noting the public's positive reaction and gratitude that the story had a happy ending.

