Reimagining Rome: The Ancient Flavors of Pizza at Budapest’s Neverland Pizzeria
At Neverland Pizzeria in Budapest, founder Josep Zara and his team crafted a pizza using only ingredients from ancient Rome. Inspired by Roman culinary history and a recent archaeological discovery in Pompeii, they excluded modern ingredients like tomatoes and mozzarella, opting instead for ancient grains and typical Roman flavors.
In the heart of Budapest, a pizzeria is challenging culinary conventions by offering a taste of history. Neverland Pizzeria has created a special pizza using ingredients that would have been available in ancient Rome, long before modern toppings like tomatoes and mozzarella became kitchen staples.
This unique venture was sparked by a recent archaeological find in Pompeii, where a fresco depicted a Roman flatbread topped with ancient ingredients. Founder Josep Zara, driven by curiosity and a passion for culinary history, collaborated with historians to uncover traditional Roman flavors and recreate a historical culinary experience in today's world.
The pizzeria's head chef, László Bárdossy, navigated ancient constraints, such as the lack of infrastructures like a water supply, by using techniques like fermenting spinach juice to leaven the dough. The final creation is a dense pizza topped with classic Roman ingredients, providing a delectable blend of tradition and innovation, though it's not intended for everyday dining.
