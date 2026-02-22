Left Menu

Brewing Inclusion: How Cafe Arpan Redefines Hospitality

Cafe Arpan in Mumbai is redefining hospitality by employing neurodivergent adults. Using specialized training, the cafe dismantles societal stigmas, showcasing their economic contributions. Founded by Sushama Nagarkar's Yash Charitable Trust, it encourages independence and breaks the charity mindset, gaining recognition for its inclusive business model.

Updated: 22-02-2026 09:37 IST
At Cafe Arpan in Mumbai, the dynamic interplay between hospitality and inclusivity is reshaping business paradigms. The cafe employs neurodivergent adults, leveraging specialized training to redefine traditional roles in the hospitality sector. According to representatives, the structured environment not only empowers employees but also challenges societal stereotypes surrounding neurodiversity.

Sushama Nagarkar, founder of the Yash Charitable Trust, spearheaded this initiative, moving beyond conventional charity models to promote a professional work atmosphere. Inspired by inclusive workspaces in the West, Nagarkar highlights the significant shift towards recognizing the capability and dignity of neurodivergent individuals. The cafe's new Vile Parle location seeks to integrate staff into a community-centric demographic, emphasizing economic and societal inclusion.

Regular patrons and advocates have commended the cafe's approach as a sustainable model for inclusivity, with its business model influencing both private and social sectors. Despite logistical challenges, the vision remains steadfast: to illustrate the vital contributions of neurodivergent adults within the workforce, while fostering societal acceptance and understanding.

