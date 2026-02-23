Stars Shine at Politically Charged BAFTA Film Awards

Left Menu

The British Academy Film Awards highlighted films tackling heavy themes including political violence. 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' dominated with notable wins, amidst sultrily anticipated appearances by celebrities. Special attention was captured by the attendance of members of the royal family amidst their ongoing scandals.

The British Academy Film Awards gathered Hollywood stars and British celebrities alike to honor cinema that tackles intense societal themes. Among films vying for top awards were 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' each making early gains in the competition during the ceremony in London this past Sunday.

Highlights of the evening included Wunmi Mosaku's win for supporting actress in 'Sinners' and Sean Penn's triumph in the supporting actor category for 'One Battle.' Notably, the politically charged thriller snagged the best adapted screenplay award, while 'Sinners' claimed best original screenplay.

Star-studded attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio and the Princess of Wales. Their presence didn't overshadow the upset of the night: 'Hamnet,' a Shakespearean family tragedy, was named best British film. The night also touched the royal family scandal plaguing the Mountbatten-Windsors.

