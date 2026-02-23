Left Menu

Nashik to host global Marathi conference on Feb 27

The city will host the fourth edition of the World Marathi Conference beginning February 27, which will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Notably, Marathi Language Pride Day is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of the Jnanpith Award-winning poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:00 IST
The city will host the fourth edition of the World Marathi Conference beginning February 27, which will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Notably, Marathi Language Pride Day is celebrated every year on February 27, the birth anniversary of the Jnanpith Award-winning poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. The event is organised with the aim of spreading Marathi, which was accorded a classical language status, literature and culture on a global scale, organisers said. Several prominent writers, researchers, artists, entrepreneurs and Marathi enthusiasts will participate in the three-day conclave. During the inaugural ceremony, Jnanpith-awardee novelist Bhalchandra Nemade will be honoured with the 'Sahitya Bhushan Award', Srinivas Kulkarni with the 'Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award' and Shantibrahm, Guruvarya Maruti Baba Kurekar with the special award of the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan. The main objective of the conference is to bring together the Marathi people scattered across the world and set a direction for the all-round development of the Marathi language, according to organisers. During the conference, seminars, lectures, poetry readings, cultural programs, book exhibitions and workshops will be organised on various topics.

