Trump New York tunnel funding freeze cost project millions of dollars, manager says

​The Trump administration's ​months-long ‌freeze on ​federal funds for the $16 billion New ‌York Hudson Tunnel Project has cost the project millions of dollars ‌and prompted it to ‌only partially resume, the project manager said Monday.

Last week, the administration ⁠completed ​a ⁠release of $235.7 million after withholding funding since ⁠Oct. 1. The project ​is due another $19 million but given ⁠questions about whether the U.S. Transportation ⁠Department ​will make additional payments means only limited construction is ⁠resuming this week, said the Gateway ⁠Development ⁠Corporation in a court filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)