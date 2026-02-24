Trump New York tunnel funding freeze cost project millions of dollars, manager says
The Trump administration's months-long freeze on federal funds for the $16 billion New York Hudson Tunnel Project has cost the project millions of dollars and prompted it to only partially resume, the project manager said Monday.
Last week, the administration completed a release of $235.7 million after withholding funding since Oct. 1. The project is due another $19 million but given questions about whether the U.S. Transportation Department will make additional payments means only limited construction is resuming this week, said the Gateway Development Corporation in a court filing.
