Left Menu

Tom Hanks to star as Abraham Lincoln in 'Lincoln in the Bardo'

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks is set to portray former US president Abraham Lincoln in the upcoming film adaptation of the book Lincoln in the Bardo. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Duke Johnson, known for 2015s Anomalisa, is attached to direct and produce the project with author George Saunders, who penned the 2017 bestselling novel, adapting the screenplay.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:24 IST
Tom Hanks to star as Abraham Lincoln in 'Lincoln in the Bardo'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks is set to portray former US president Abraham Lincoln in the upcoming film adaptation of the book ''Lincoln in the Bardo''. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Duke Johnson, known for 2015's ''Anomalisa'', is attached to direct and produce the project with author George Saunders, who penned the 2017 bestselling novel, adapting the screenplay. According to Variety, Hanks will also produce the project, which is a hybrid of live-action and stop-motion animation, through his Playtone banner with longtime collaborator Gary Goetzman. While Lincoln's leadership during the Civil War and the abolition of slavery, as well as his assassination in 1865, have frequently been depicted on screen -- most notably in Steven Spielberg's ''Lincoln'', which earned Daniel Day-Lewis an Oscar -- ''Lincoln in the Bardo'' focuses on a more intimate chapter of the president's life: his relationship with his recently deceased 11-year-old son, Willie Lincoln. Johnson, Paul Young and Devon Young Rabinowitz will produce the film for Starburns Industries. Steven Shareshian, Aaron Mitchell and Saunders will serve as executive producers. Production is set to take place in London. Hanks has built a long career portraying real-life figures, including astronaut Jim Lovell in ''Apollo 13'', pilot Chesley ''Sully'' Sullenberger in ''Sully'', Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in ''The Post'', children's television icon Fred Rogers in ''A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'', and Walt Disney in ''Saving Mr. Banks''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

 India
2
Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ ...

 India
3
UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tar...

 Global
4
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026