The Amber Terrace: Where Jaipur's Past and Present Converge

The Leela Palace Jaipur has unveiled The Amber Terrace, a sophisticated rooftop venue that blends heritage with contemporary allure in a seamless experience. Nestled atop the hotel, it offers stunning views of the Aravalli Hills, where the old-world charm of Jaipur gracefully meets modern luxury.

The heart of The Amber Terrace is its 'Root to Fruit' philosophy, an innovative cocktail and culinary program inspired by Rajasthan's indigenous produce. The fusion of traditional and global flavors results in unique creations like Peepli Picante and Ker Sangri Gimlet, reflecting a deep connection to the region's essence.

The Amber Terrace launched with a lavish event attended by prominent figures from fashion and culture, signifying its emergence as Jaipur's new luxury social address. As both a reflection of the city's royal heritage and a contemporary gathering spot, it sets a new standard for luxury hospitality in Jaipur.