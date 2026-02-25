Tragic Loss: Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister's Grandson Passes Away in Manali

Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away on Tuesday in Manali. The 19-year-old had complained of a severe headache after returning from high-altitude areas, and subsequently lost consciousness.

Friends accompanying Veer reported that despite medication, his condition worsened, leading to his collapse. Emergency resuscitation efforts by the hospital failed, and the family opted not to pursue a post-mortem, as no foul play is suspected.

The potential cause points to high altitude sickness. Condolences poured in from Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who expressed deep sorrow over the young man's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)