Tragic Loss: Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister's Grandson Passes Away in Manali

Veer Soren, the grandson of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, died in Manali after experiencing a severe headache following a visit to high-altitude areas. Authorities suspect high altitude sickness. The family requested no post-mortem. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the sudden loss.

Updated: 25-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away on Tuesday in Manali. The 19-year-old had complained of a severe headache after returning from high-altitude areas, and subsequently lost consciousness.

Friends accompanying Veer reported that despite medication, his condition worsened, leading to his collapse. Emergency resuscitation efforts by the hospital failed, and the family opted not to pursue a post-mortem, as no foul play is suspected.

The potential cause points to high altitude sickness. Condolences poured in from Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who expressed deep sorrow over the young man's untimely demise.

