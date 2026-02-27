Star-Studded Wishes Pour In for Rashmika and Vijay’s Wedding

In a private ceremony on Udaipur's outskirts, film stars Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged vows surrounded by family and close friends. The couple, celebrated for their roles in Telugu films "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade," were showered with love and blessings from industry peers.

Vicky Kaushal, who had worked alongside Mandanna in the upcoming drama "Chhaava," wished the newlyweds an endless life of "love, happiness, and joy" through an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, Mandanna's co-star from "Cocktail 2," shared a heartfelt message bursting with love and congratulations on her social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, and Rakul Preet also extended wishes for a blissful enduring union. The bride and groom made a fashion statement with Mandanna in a red sari and traditional jewelry, and Deverakonda donning an elegant off-white dhoti and red shawl.