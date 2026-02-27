Left Menu

Star-Studded Wishes Pour In for Rashmika and Vijay’s Wedding

Indian celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended heartfelt wishes to Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda on their wedding. The ceremony took place in Udaipur, with industry friends sending blessings for a joyful marriage. The couple, known for their work in Telugu films, looked stunning in traditional attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:58 IST
Star-Studded Wishes Pour In for Rashmika and Vijay’s Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a private ceremony on Udaipur's outskirts, film stars Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged vows surrounded by family and close friends. The couple, celebrated for their roles in Telugu films "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade," were showered with love and blessings from industry peers.

Vicky Kaushal, who had worked alongside Mandanna in the upcoming drama "Chhaava," wished the newlyweds an endless life of "love, happiness, and joy" through an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, Mandanna's co-star from "Cocktail 2," shared a heartfelt message bursting with love and congratulations on her social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, and Rakul Preet also extended wishes for a blissful enduring union. The bride and groom made a fashion statement with Mandanna in a red sari and traditional jewelry, and Deverakonda donning an elegant off-white dhoti and red shawl.

TRENDING

1
Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Liquor Policy Case

Court Acquits Kejriwal and Others in Liquor Policy Case

 India
2
Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Alleged Injury

Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Allege...

 India
3
Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail

Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail

 India
4
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026