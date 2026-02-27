Women Power Drive 2026: A Celebration of Unity and Passion

The BMW Group India has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, 'Women Power Drive' 2026, set to unite women customers from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. Scheduled for 7 March 2026, the event will take place across 20 cities, celebrating women's passion and leadership in recognition of International Women's Day.

Central to this initiative is BMW's commitment to creating an inclusive community that empowers women as drivers, riders, and changemakers. Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, expressed pride in uniting the brands' communities nationwide in a show of solidarity.

Participants can look forward to curated experiences like artisanal food workshops, wellness sessions, and personal branding talks, aimed at delivering luxury and emotional resonance. With over 1,000 women expected, this initiative promises to inspire and connect women across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)