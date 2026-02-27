Left Menu

AI Boost for Marathi: Fadnavis Envisions Global Reach

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence to promote the Marathi language globally. Speaking at the 4th World Marathi Conference, he emphasized developing language labs in schools and utilizing AI to enhance Marathi’s scope and relevance worldwide. The event honored significant contributors to Marathi literature.

Nashik | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:20 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the 4th World Marathi Conference, pledged to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for advancing the Marathi language globally. Fadnavis emphasized the need for Marathi to become not only a language of celebration but also one of livelihood and knowledge.

He announced that language laboratories will be developed in schools to enhance communication skills, ensuring that everyone in Maharashtra can speak and understand Marathi. Fadnavis stressed that AI, while presenting challenges, offers opportunities for development and should be used as a platform to expand Marathi's global reach.

Amid the ceremony, literary figures were honored with various awards, and future infrastructural initiatives, including a Marathi global center in London, were unveiled. The event highlighted the contributions of historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the preservation and development of the language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

