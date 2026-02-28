Surviving Ramadan Amidst Ruins: A Family's Story
Saddam al-Yazji and his family are among the few survivors after their home was bombed in Gaza, killing 40 relatives. They break their Ramadan fast amid the rubble, mourning their lost loved ones. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has left nearly the entire population homeless, with significant loss of civilian lives.
As the sun sets over Gaza City, Saddam al-Yazji, his wife, and daughter break their daily Ramadan fast with noodle soup at the site of their former home, destroyed by an airstrike. Their simple meal takes place in the shadow of a towering pile of rubble, under which much of their family still lies buried.
The tragic loss occurred in December 2023, when Israeli forces bombed their house. Forty relatives, including al-Yazji's parents, siblings, and in-laws, perished in the attack. The al-Yazjis' story is a poignant reflection of how deeply the ongoing conflict disrupts the traditional family-centric celebrations of Ramadan in Gaza.
The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack in October 2023, has devastated the region. Over 72,000 people, nearly half women and children, have been killed. Millions are homeless, and recovery efforts are severely hindered by the lack of resources. The al-Yazjis' Ramadan, once a time of large family gatherings, now echoes with loss, surrounded by a landscape of destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
