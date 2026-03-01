Tripura's Chief Minister Seeks Blessings at Sacred Tirupati
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited Lord Venkateswara temple, receiving honours and prasadam. Hosted by TTD officials, Saha performed prayers amid traditional customs in the ancient Tirumala temple. Symbolizing respect, he received silk garments at the ceremonial Ranganayakula Mandapam, highlighting the temple's cultural significance.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid tribute at the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on Sunday, according to TTD officials. His visit included a traditional darshan and prayer rituals.
Following the temple visit, the Chief Minister was ceremoniously honoured with silk garments at the Ranganayakula Mandapam by TTD officials, underscoring the cultural importance of the event.
Saha was presented with the Lord's prasadam, a customary offering, completing his spiritual journey at the temple custodied by TTD, the governing body of the Sri Venkateswara temple.
