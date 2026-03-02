Holi: A Celebration of Unity and Culture
The RSS leader Swaant Ranjan highlighted Holi as a symbol of harmony at an event in Lucknow. The event, attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, emphasized following cultural values for a strong India. The program featured performances from various Indian folk arts.
On Sunday, Swaant Ranjan, the Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh of the RSS, described Holi not merely as a festival of colors but a significant symbol of mutual harmony, love, and cultural unity. Speaking at the Babu Banarasi Das Badminton Academy in Lucknow, Ranjan emphasized the deep connection between Indian traditions and cultural values.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak attended the program and echoed sentiments about fostering unity through the ideals of Lord Ram to strengthen India culturally and socially. He expressed hope for an atmosphere of unity and harmony within the society.
Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi graced the event with her performance. The program also showcased vibrant folk art presentations from various Indian regions, including Braj, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Kumaon, and Garhwal.
