Vivaan Shah Reflects on Portraying a Heroic Legacy in 'Ikkis'

Actor Vivaan Shah has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to embody Captain Vijendra Malhotra in Sriram Raghavan's war drama 'Ikkis'. Shah's portrayal, drawing inspiration from his uncle, retired Lieutenant General Zameeruddin Shah, offers a compelling counterpart to main character Arun Khetrapal's raw young bravado.

The film, now streaming on Prime Video, highlights the narrative of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee while showcasing Shah's seasoned depiction of Malhotra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, 'Ikkis' holds personal significance for Shah, marking his first venture with a revered filmmaker.

Vivaan's performance has been widely praised, adding a layer of depth to the film's anti-war message. Despite not meeting renowned actor Dharmendra, Shah cherishes the experience, drawing profound emotional connections to the story and its notable characters. The actor commends Raghavan for maintaining his narrative style, comparing it to classic film noir traditions, while navigating fresh cinematic terrain.