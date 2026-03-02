Grand Buddha Relic Exposition in Ladakh: A Historic Event to Foster Unity

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh is intensifying efforts to ensure the success of an upcoming exposition of sacred Buddha relics in the Union Territory. At a preparatory meeting at Lok Niwas, Gupta detailed the historical significance of the event and called for collective participation to honor the region's Buddhist heritage.

Scheduled to arrive in Leh by the end of April, the relics will be displayed at Jivestal, allowing devotees from diverse regions to seek blessings. A grand reception is planned for May 1, promising extensive cultural and spiritual activities.

The initiative garners support from Buddhist monastic leaders who stress the importance of crowd management and event security. Coordinating with various sectors, including security and logistics, the event aims to showcase a message of peace and unity to the world while enhancing Ladakh's spiritual tourism appeal.