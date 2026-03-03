Left Menu

Holi Tradition: The Unique Donkey Ride of Vida Village

Residents of Vida village in Maharashtra celebrate an unusual 90-year-old Holi tradition by parading a son-in-law on a donkey. This year, Shivaji Galphade participated in the community-driven event, which emphasizes communal bonding. Due to gold price hikes, only traditional gifts were given this year.

In India's Beed district, Vida village held onto its unconventional 90-year-old Holi tradition: a ceremonial donkey ride for a son-in-law, celebrated this year by Shivaji Galphade. Originally designed as a playful prank by Anantrao Deshmukh, this ritual now fosters community spirit during the vibrant festival.

The event begins days before Holi, as teams of local youths hunt for an eligible son-in-law to participate. Galphade, a newcomer to Vida after marriage, was selected this year. On the day of Dhulivandan, he was adorned with a garland of old footwear and rode through the village amid cheers, highlighting the community's embrace of their unique tradition.

At the conclusion of the parade, traditional gifts were presented, though recent gold price surges prompted the village to offer only attire. Despite its satirical elements, the tradition underscores communal unity, celebrated with both reverence and jest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

