A Spring of Colors: PM Modi's Vibrant Holi Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Holi greetings to the nation, wishing a spring filled with happiness. He emphasized Holi's unique ability to infuse new energy into the atmosphere. Modi described how the festival's vibrant colors spread exuberance and joy, impacting everyone's mood positively during this special celebration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 09:13 IST
In a heartfelt message to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his Holi greetings, expressing hopes for a season filled with happiness. Modi highlighted the festival's unique ability to rejuvenate spirits with its vibrant colors and enthusiasm.
According to the Prime Minister, the celebration of Holi adds a burst of new energy to the atmosphere. The way colors of happiness are dispersed everywhere is considered the festival's most remarkable feature.
Modi's message, delivered in Hindi, aims to fill citizens with joy and exuberance, as the festival symbolizes renewal and the spread of positive energy across communities.
