Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism

On Thursday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida unveiled the Go-Homestay portal, a significant step forward in promoting community-led tourism throughout the state.

This launch coincided with a workshop on the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025, aiming to educate stakeholders on the scheme's provisions and operational procedures.

Emphasizing the broader implications of the initiative, Parida noted that homestays offer a doorway to Odisha's cultural richness and are pivotal in facilitating transparency and ease of operations for new entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.