Left Menu

Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida launched the Go-Homestay portal to promote community-led tourism. This initiative aims to boost Odisha's culture, empower locals, and facilitate transparent operations for homestay owners. A workshop introduced the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025, providing insight into its provisions and implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:08 IST
Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida unveiled the Go-Homestay portal, a significant step forward in promoting community-led tourism throughout the state.

This launch coincided with a workshop on the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025, aiming to educate stakeholders on the scheme's provisions and operational procedures.

Emphasizing the broader implications of the initiative, Parida noted that homestays offer a doorway to Odisha's cultural richness and are pivotal in facilitating transparency and ease of operations for new entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026