Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida launched the Go-Homestay portal to promote community-led tourism. This initiative aims to boost Odisha's culture, empower locals, and facilitate transparent operations for homestay owners. A workshop introduced the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025, providing insight into its provisions and implementation.
On Thursday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida unveiled the Go-Homestay portal, a significant step forward in promoting community-led tourism throughout the state.
This launch coincided with a workshop on the Odisha Homestays Establishment Scheme–2025, aiming to educate stakeholders on the scheme's provisions and operational procedures.
Emphasizing the broader implications of the initiative, Parida noted that homestays offer a doorway to Odisha's cultural richness and are pivotal in facilitating transparency and ease of operations for new entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.
