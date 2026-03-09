Left Menu

Mizoram Assembly Renews Push for Mizo Language Recognition in Eighth Schedule

The Mizoram Assembly has adopted a resolution to include the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This move, supported by various NGOs and ethnic organizations, aims to bring significant advantages including enhanced educational opportunities and cultural preservation. The resolution was backed by all political parties in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:00 IST
Mizoram Assembly Renews Push for Mizo Language Recognition in Eighth Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Mizoram Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution seeking the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This initiative comes over thirty years after the initial attempt to gain such recognition.

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana highlighted the widespread consensus across Mizoram's socio-political spectrum, illustrating a united front. The recognition of Mizo would unlock various benefits such as enabling Members of Parliament to speak in their mother tongue, eligibility for Central Service exams, and support for literary expansion.

The resolution is widely backed by major NGOs and ethnic groups, signaling a rare moment of unity. It aims to rejuvenate the demand with renewed urgency in the face of 38 other languages vying for a spot in the Eighth Schedule, ensuring that the voice of Mizoram stands out amidst competing regional demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
4
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026