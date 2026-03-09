Mizoram Assembly Renews Push for Mizo Language Recognition in Eighth Schedule

In a significant move, the Mizoram Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution seeking the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This initiative comes over thirty years after the initial attempt to gain such recognition.

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana highlighted the widespread consensus across Mizoram's socio-political spectrum, illustrating a united front. The recognition of Mizo would unlock various benefits such as enabling Members of Parliament to speak in their mother tongue, eligibility for Central Service exams, and support for literary expansion.

The resolution is widely backed by major NGOs and ethnic groups, signaling a rare moment of unity. It aims to rejuvenate the demand with renewed urgency in the face of 38 other languages vying for a spot in the Eighth Schedule, ensuring that the voice of Mizoram stands out amidst competing regional demands.

