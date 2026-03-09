Preserving Bihar's Heritage: A Focus on ASI's Monumental Guardianship

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been tasked with preserving 71 monuments in Bihar, which have been designated as sites of national significance. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament about these efforts, underscoring the activity surrounding Bihar's rich historical landscape.

Among the preserved sites are the famed ruins of the ancient Nalanda University and the historical city of Rajgir. Other notable mentions include the Rohtasgarh Fort, the Tomb of Sher Shah Suri, and the Ashokan inscription, among others. These sites are part of the 3,686 centrally protected monuments maintained by the ASI across India.

The government has taken steps to record and digitize numerous antiquities and built heritage, with data for over 11,000 monuments and 1.2 million antiquities compiled. The NMMA portal serves as a repository for these efforts. Virtual reality experiences are also being offered at select sites to enhance public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)