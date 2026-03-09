TTD Dispels Ghee Shortage Rumors at Tirupati Temple

Left Menu

The TTD reassured that sufficient ghee stocks are maintained for laddu preparation at the Tirupati Temple, countering misinformation about shortages. A multi-tier system ensures uninterrupted supply, even after a recent accident involving a tanker. Laddu production is proceeding smoothly, with ample numbers available for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has assured devotees that there is no shortage of ghee required for preparing laddu prasadam at the revered Tirupati Temple. This announcement follows rumors circulating on social media alleging disruptions in laddu production due to ghee shortages.

Refuting these claims, TTD clarified that ghee supplies are maintained through a three-tier procurement strategy, drawing from multiple firms to secure uninterrupted delivery. A recent accident involving a ghee tanker from Indapur Dairy near Kondapur in Kadapa district was cited, but TTD emphasized that the mishap hasn't impacted the overall supply chain.

Currently, production and distribution of laddus are proceeding smoothly, with seven lakh ready for devotion. TTD has taken proactive measures, ensuring machinery and conveyors in the preparation unit are well-maintained ahead of an anticipated summer pilgrim surge. Spreading false information regarding ghee availability is regrettable and risks upsetting devotees, TTD warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

