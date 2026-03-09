Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Delhi's Upcoming PM Ekta Mall to Showcase India's Craftsmanship

The Delhi government plans to establish a PM Ekta Mall to promote regional products and handicrafts across India. The project, backed by a Rs 5,000 crore budget, will feature unique ODOP items from 36 states and UTs. Locations like INA and Majnu Ka Tila are under consideration.

The Delhi government is set to establish a PM Ekta Mall in the city, aiming to highlight unique products from India's diverse states and union territories, as announced by officials on Monday.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore in the 2023-24 Budget for the development of the Unity Mall, which will prominently feature local and handicraft products, including those under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme. Dedicated spaces are planned for ODOP items and products representing different regions of India.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) is actively seeking an experienced consultant to design the mall's architecture. Several potential locations, including INA, Majnu Ka Tila, and Pitampura, are being evaluated based on foot traffic and tourism potential. The mall in Delhi will provide spaces for showcasing specific products, including GI-tagged items, alongside ODOP and handicrafts. This initiative will be part of a scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, offering long-term repayment support to states and territories.

