Celebrating Global Female Voices: The 2026 Women's Prize for Fiction Longlist

Renowned authors Megha Majumdar and Sheena Kalayil have joined the prestigious longlist of the 2026 Women's Prize for Fiction, which celebrates the literary achievements of female writers globally.

The award, now in its third decade, seeks to elevate women's voices in literature and foster a community of readers around the world. Worth 30,000 pounds, the prize is accompanied by the 'Bessie' statuette, created by artist Grizel Niven.

On this year's international longlist are 16 authors, including Julia Gillard, who chairs the judging panel. The shortlist of six will be unveiled on April 22, with the final winner announced on June 11 in London.

