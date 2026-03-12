Cricket Star Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Set for Grand Celebration in Mussoorie

Excitement is building in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie as preparations get underway for the wedding of celebrated Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancé, Vanshika. The ceremony is scheduled for March 14.

The iconic Savoy Hotel is set to host the glamorous affair, with the entire venue exclusively booked for the event, ensuring a private celebration for the families and distinguished guests.

Notables from the cricket world such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are anticipated to attend, adding to the prestige of the gathering.

