Left Menu

Cricket Star Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Set for Grand Celebration in Mussoorie

Preparations are in full swing for Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's wedding with Vanshika in Mussoorie. The historic Savoy Hotel is being fully booked and lavishly decorated for the occasion, which will be attended by cricket legends like Virat Kohli and other VIPs. The event promises to be a high-profile affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:47 IST
Cricket Star Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Set for Grand Celebration in Mussoorie
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Excitement is building in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie as preparations get underway for the wedding of celebrated Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancé, Vanshika. The ceremony is scheduled for March 14.

The iconic Savoy Hotel is set to host the glamorous affair, with the entire venue exclusively booked for the event, ensuring a private celebration for the families and distinguished guests.

Notables from the cricket world such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are anticipated to attend, adding to the prestige of the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026