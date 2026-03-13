Mandatory Registration Shake-Up for Gangtok's Tourism Trade Licences

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) has recently implemented a new requirement for hospitality businesses seeking trade licences within its jurisdiction. As per a notice issued by the joint municipal commissioner, registration under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2024 is now mandatory.

This directive affects various tourism-related establishments, including hotels, homestays, guest houses, and restaurants. These entities must comply with both the SRTT Act, 2024 and the subsequent SRTT Rules, 2025 before applying for trade licences.

Verification of registration, overseen by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, will be necessary before any trade licence applications are processed. The GMC's unwavering stance is clear: without the mandatory registration, businesses may face difficulties obtaining or renewing their trade licences.

(With inputs from agencies.)