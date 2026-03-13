Left Menu

Mandatory Registration Shake-Up for Gangtok's Tourism Trade Licences

To streamline trade licence issuance and renewal, the Gangtok Municipal Corporation has mandated registration under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2024 for all tourism-related establishments. This includes hotels, homestays, and restaurants. Non-compliance may affect licence processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:08 IST
Mandatory Registration Shake-Up for Gangtok's Tourism Trade Licences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) has recently implemented a new requirement for hospitality businesses seeking trade licences within its jurisdiction. As per a notice issued by the joint municipal commissioner, registration under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2024 is now mandatory.

This directive affects various tourism-related establishments, including hotels, homestays, guest houses, and restaurants. These entities must comply with both the SRTT Act, 2024 and the subsequent SRTT Rules, 2025 before applying for trade licences.

Verification of registration, overseen by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, will be necessary before any trade licence applications are processed. The GMC's unwavering stance is clear: without the mandatory registration, businesses may face difficulties obtaining or renewing their trade licences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026