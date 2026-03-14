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Hollywood Highlights: Oscar Fashion, Irish Triumphs, and Netflix's Demonic Dance Hits

The entertainment industry buzzes with excitement as awards season commences. Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani highlights glam Oscar outfits, Netflix expands its hit 'KPop Demon Hunters,' and competition spikes with 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' facing off. Ireland celebrates film success with actress Jessie Buckley and Cillian Murphy's return to 'Peaky Blinders.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:27 IST
Hollywood Highlights: Oscar Fashion, Irish Triumphs, and Netflix's Demonic Dance Hits
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The glamour of Hollywood is on full display as the awards season builds momentum. This year, sequins, slits, and embellishments are dominating red carpet styles, as noted by stylist Deborah Afshani. She is preparing several looks for the upcoming Academy Awards, including fittings for 'Hamnet' director Chloe Zhao, a nominee for multiple categories.

New ventures are also emerging in the entertainment world. Netflix confirmed a sequel to its record-breaking film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' furthering its relationship with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. This project marks the inaugural installment under their new multi-year agreement focused on animated productions.

Meanwhile, the Oscars promise high drama with top competitors like 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' vying for honors. Ireland showcases its growing cinematic prowess with Jessie Buckley aiming to make history as the country's first Best Actress winner, while Cillian Murphy returns to the 'Peaky Blinders' franchise with 'The Immortal Man,' blending gritty storytelling with historical intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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