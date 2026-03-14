Thailand's 'Death Fest': Embracing Mortality and Honoring Life

Thailand's 'Death Fest,' an event encouraging conversations about mortality, offers both practical and spiritual insights for attendees. Now in its second year, the fair delves into a topic often avoided but central to Buddhist teachings that influence Thai culture: the inevitability of birth, age, sickness, and ultimately, death.

Sangduan Ngamvinijaroon, attending with her mother, found the fair helpful in easing family discussions around death, having cared for several ill family members. The event brought together experts in healthcare, financial planning, and memorial services, promoting not only preparation for death but also enhancing life quality until one's final days.

Intriguing exhibits like 'Test Die' and biodegradable coffins highlight innovative approaches to death. Memorial platforms like Sharesouls offer digital spaces for memories, reflecting a growing bond between people and their digital or pet remembrances. These efforts provide comfort and continuity in remembering both human and pet lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)