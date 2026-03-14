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Lagaan: An Asterix-Inspired Epoch Defying Cinema

Ashutosh Gowariker clarifies that 'Lagaan' was not inspired by 'Naya Daur', but found its roots in the Asterix comics. The film's themes of defiance against colonial rule through a game of cricket resonate with Asterix's battles against Roman forces, captivating audiences worldwide, especially in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:05 IST
Lagaan: An Asterix-Inspired Epoch Defying Cinema
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  • India

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has clarified that his acclaimed movie 'Lagaan' was not inspired by the classic 'Naya Daur', but rather shares its essence with the beloved Asterix comics. The revelation came during a recent screening of 'Lagaan' at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

'Lagaan', set in colonial India, narrates the story of a small village burdened by heavy taxes, confronting its oppressors through a cricket match challenge. Its thematic similarities to the Asterix comics lie in its depiction of a small community standing against a mighty empire, a narrative that resonated deeply with international audiences.

Gowariker recalled how the film struck a chord with the late BR Chopra, a veteran filmmaker whom he had shown 'Lagaan'. Chopra, despite being wheelchair-bound, appreciated the depiction of village life and applauded its originality, explicit of any direct inspiration from his own work.

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