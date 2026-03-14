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Brazilian Cinema's Global Rise Through 'The Secret Agent'

Kleber Mendonça Filho's film 'The Secret Agent' becomes a global hit, spotlighting Brazil's burgeoning film industry. Set in 1970s Recife, the political thriller has garnered prestigious awards and is up for four Oscars. The film underscores Brazil's cultural appeal, aided by strong public policy supporting the audiovisual sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:37 IST
Brazilian Cinema's Global Rise Through 'The Secret Agent'
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Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho explores the reasons behind his fourth feature, 'The Secret Agent,' becoming a worldwide success. The film, set in the 1970s Brazilian dictatorship era, has earned acclaim at the Golden Globes and Cannes and is nominated for four Oscars.

The movie's success is attributed to Brazil's rising cultural prominence and Mendonça Filho's previous cinematic endeavors. With international recognition, the film reflects the country's historical and political climate, much like its precursor, 'I'm Still Here.'

The director notes the importance of public policy in nurturing Brazil's audiovisual industry, likening its growth to South Korea's. With streaming platforms like Netflix collaborating to promote cinematic works, Brazil's film industry is poised for continued global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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