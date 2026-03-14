Devotees Flock to Baba Balak Nath Temple for Chaitra Fair

The Chaitra fair, an annual religious event, kicked off at Baba Balak Nath shrine in Deotsidh, Himachal Pradesh, attracting thousands of devotees from around the globe. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore inaugurated the event by unfurling a red flag at the temple and participating in ceremonial prayers.

Devotees from Canada, the UK, USA, and New Zealand, along with those from various parts of India, thronged the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Baba Balak Nath, believed to be the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya. The temple, perched on the Dahualgiri hills, is a major spiritual center in Northern India.

Authorities ensured all necessary arrangements and security measures were in place for the fair's smooth conduct. The temple will remain accessible to devotees round the clock, barring 'aarti' hours, with the Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts collaborating for a successful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)