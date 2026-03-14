Saira Banu's Heartfelt Tribute to Aamir Khan on His Birthday

Saira Banu, a distinguished figure in cinema, marked Aamir Khan's 61st birthday with a touching tribute, celebrating his grace and thoughtfulness. She shared treasured memories on Instagram, capturing moments Khan spent with her and the late Dilip Kumar.

Banu highlighted Khan's genuine affection and support, particularly during challenging times in her life, such as when she was working to publish Dilip Kumar's book. His quiet companionship in challenging hospital visits left a lasting impression on her.

The actress concluded her message by acknowledging Khan as a wonderful human being admired by many, wishing him a joyful and heartfelt birthday. Banu's words reflect the profound bond she shares with Khan, showcasing the depth of their relationship.