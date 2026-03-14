Saira Banu's Heartfelt Tribute to Aamir Khan on His Birthday
Veteran actress Saira Banu shared a heartfelt message for Aamir Khan on his 61st birthday, praising him as a gracious and thoughtful person. Banu recounted Khan's unwavering support, particularly during difficult times, and emphasized his deep admiration for her late husband, Dilip Kumar, expressing her affection for the actor.
- Country:
- India
Saira Banu, a distinguished figure in cinema, marked Aamir Khan's 61st birthday with a touching tribute, celebrating his grace and thoughtfulness. She shared treasured memories on Instagram, capturing moments Khan spent with her and the late Dilip Kumar.
Banu highlighted Khan's genuine affection and support, particularly during challenging times in her life, such as when she was working to publish Dilip Kumar's book. His quiet companionship in challenging hospital visits left a lasting impression on her.
The actress concluded her message by acknowledging Khan as a wonderful human being admired by many, wishing him a joyful and heartfelt birthday. Banu's words reflect the profound bond she shares with Khan, showcasing the depth of their relationship.
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