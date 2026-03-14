Unveiling Sarnath: Babu Jagat Singh’s Forgotten Legacy

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recognized Babu Jagat Singh's pivotal role in uncovering the ancient site of Sarnath, near Varanasi, highlighting his long-overlooked contributions to understanding its history. Initially, British officials were credited with Sarnath's discovery, but the revised plaque at the site now honors Singh's early work.

ASI Director General Y S Rawat stated this recognition follows the submission of documentary evidence by Singh's descendant, Pradeep Narayan Singh, proving his ancestor's pioneering excavations in 1787-88. These efforts unearthed significant artefacts, shedding light on Sarnath's archaeological importance long before British interventions in 1798.

The acknowledgment underscores Sarnath's significance as a crucial Buddhist pilgrimage site, famed for being the location where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon post-enlightenment. This historical recognition corrects the narrative, ensuring Jagat Singh receives credit for initiating the archaic excavations that laid the groundwork for future discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)