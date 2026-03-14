Unveiling Sarnath: Babu Jagat Singh’s Forgotten Legacy
The Archaeological Survey of India has formally recognized Babu Jagat Singh's role in uncovering Sarnath's historical significance. Initially overshadowed by British officials, the revised inscription at Sarnath now acknowledges his 18th-century excavations. The revelation highlights Singh's pivotal contributions to the site, known for its deep association with Buddha's first sermon.
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The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recognized Babu Jagat Singh's pivotal role in uncovering the ancient site of Sarnath, near Varanasi, highlighting his long-overlooked contributions to understanding its history. Initially, British officials were credited with Sarnath's discovery, but the revised plaque at the site now honors Singh's early work.
ASI Director General Y S Rawat stated this recognition follows the submission of documentary evidence by Singh's descendant, Pradeep Narayan Singh, proving his ancestor's pioneering excavations in 1787-88. These efforts unearthed significant artefacts, shedding light on Sarnath's archaeological importance long before British interventions in 1798.
The acknowledgment underscores Sarnath's significance as a crucial Buddhist pilgrimage site, famed for being the location where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon post-enlightenment. This historical recognition corrects the narrative, ensuring Jagat Singh receives credit for initiating the archaic excavations that laid the groundwork for future discoveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)