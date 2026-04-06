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Dog Incident Sparks Action at Sarnath Cowshed

A video of a dog attacking a bovine carcass at a Sarnath cowshed has prompted local authorities to take strict measures. The municipal commissioner has ordered penalties for responsible personnel and increased security at the facility. The incident followed a fight between two animals in the shed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:06 IST
Dog Incident Sparks Action at Sarnath Cowshed
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A video that circulated on social media on Monday shows a dog attacking the carcass of a bovine inside a municipal cowshed in Sarnath. This has led to authorities demanding accountability from the responsible personnel.

Taking decisive action, the municipal commissioner has instructed officials to penalize those involved. Enhancements in security arrangements at the facility have also been ordered to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava explained that the bovine died after a fight with another animal. The dog reportedly entered the cowshed through the gate, leading to the unfortunate incident. Immediate measures were taken once the issue was brought to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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