Van Rani Toy Train Revitalized: A Scenic Journey Resumes at SGNP

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has inaugurated the refurbished 'Van Rani' toy train at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, restoring a beloved attraction after years of disruption. The event marked a comeback for the train, initially launched in the 1970s, following damage from Cyclone Tauktae.

With efforts led by Goyal and support from the Maharashtra government, the toy train service has been modernized. The new train, which operates on battery power, features eco-friendly designs and improved safety measures. Coaches with heritage and vista dome styles offer passengers panoramic views of the forest landscape.

Goyal emphasized the project's significance for Mumbai North as an eco-tourism hub, with plans to develop the historic Kanheri caves into an international heritage site. The Ministry and RITES completed the project within a year, highlighting coordinated development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)