Left Menu

Maria Kolesnikova: A Symbol of Resistance Wins Charlemagne Prize

Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent Belarus opposition figure, received the International Charlemagne Prize for her contributions to European unity. Initially awarded in 2022, she was unable to collect it due to her imprisonment in Belarus. Her courageous resistance against the authoritarian regime has been internationally recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:06 IST
Maria Kolesnikova: A Symbol of Resistance Wins Charlemagne Prize
  • Country:
  • Germany

Maria Kolesnikova, a key figure in the Belarus opposition, received the International Charlemagne Prize for her extraordinary contributions to European unity. Unable to accept the award in person in 2022 due to imprisonment, Kolesnikova was honored in Aachen, Germany, on Saturday.

A prominent participant in the 2020 mass protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kolesnikova became a significant symbol of resistance. Her defiance was highlighted when Belarusian authorities attempted to deport her. In a dramatic move, she tore up her passport at the Ukrainian border, forcing authorities to take her back into custody.

Convicted on charges of conspiracy in 2021 and sentenced to 11 years in prison, she has suffered health issues behind bars. Released in December as part of a diplomatic agreement with the U.S., Kolesnikova's efforts for democratic rights and free elections have earned international recognition, placing her alongside figures such as Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026