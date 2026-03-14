Maria Kolesnikova: A Symbol of Resistance Wins Charlemagne Prize

Maria Kolesnikova, a key figure in the Belarus opposition, received the International Charlemagne Prize for her extraordinary contributions to European unity. Unable to accept the award in person in 2022 due to imprisonment, Kolesnikova was honored in Aachen, Germany, on Saturday.

A prominent participant in the 2020 mass protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kolesnikova became a significant symbol of resistance. Her defiance was highlighted when Belarusian authorities attempted to deport her. In a dramatic move, she tore up her passport at the Ukrainian border, forcing authorities to take her back into custody.

Convicted on charges of conspiracy in 2021 and sentenced to 11 years in prison, she has suffered health issues behind bars. Released in December as part of a diplomatic agreement with the U.S., Kolesnikova's efforts for democratic rights and free elections have earned international recognition, placing her alongside figures such as Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

(With inputs from agencies.)