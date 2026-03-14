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Pope Leo XIV Moves into Renovated Apostolic Palace

Pope Leo XIV has moved into the newly renovated papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace, previously unused by Pope Francis. The apartment, updated for modern standards, serves as Leo's new residence, reflecting his preference for traditional papal customs, unlike Francis' simpler lifestyle in the Santa Marta residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:14 IST
Pope Leo XIV Moves into Renovated Apostolic Palace
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV has officially relocated to the newly renovated papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace. The renovation marks the end of a decade-long vacancy as the residence was previously unoccupied during Pope Francis' tenure.

The Apostolic Palace has undergone significant upgrades over the past 10 months to modernize its facilities. These updates were essential as the residence had not been used for Pope Francis' 12-year papacy due to his preference for the more communal Santa Marta residence.

Pope Leo's decision to reside in the traditional papal apartment aligns with his comfort in using traditional papal attire and customs, a move that has been positively received by conservative commentators. This decision contrasts with Francis' more modest approach but emphasizes Leo's dedication to tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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