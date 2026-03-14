Explosion Shakes Amsterdam Jewish School: A Community in Fear
An explosion outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam is under investigation, with authorities tracking two suspects. The incident has heightened fears of antisemitism in the city, prompting increased security measures. No major damage occurred, but the event follows similar attacks in other Dutch cities, raising community concerns.
- Country:
- Netherlands
An explosion outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam has prompted a manhunt for two suspects, as concerns about safety and antisemitism surge. The attack, described as cowardly by city officials, occurred before dawn on Saturday.
Authorities noted that the explosion caused minimal damage to the school, located in the Buitenveldert district, however, the psychological impact on the Jewish community cannot be overlooked. Increased security measures have been put in place at Jewish sites across the city.
The Dutch justice and security minister, David van Weel, stressed that the safety of Jewish institutions is a priority as investigations continue. The incident mirrors similar attacks in Belgium and Rotterdam, raising alarms across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Sonam Wangchuk's Release: Allegations of Misuse of National Security Act
India's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis: Strengthening Oil Security and Export Resilience
India's Fertiliser Security Amid West Asia Conflict: No Shortage Feared
Bihar Assembly Tightens Security Post Hoax Threat
India Navigates Conflict in West Asia to Safeguard Energy Security