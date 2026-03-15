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Kick of Passion: The Story Behind 'Football Bhavan'

Lalchand Agrawal, an 80-year-old resident of Jaipur, has named his house 'Football Bhavan' to reflect his lifelong passion for the sport. A former key figure in Rajasthan's football scene, Agrawal has decorated the house with football memorabilia from around the world, making it a unique homage to football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:55 IST
Kick of Passion: The Story Behind 'Football Bhavan'
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A Jaipur resident, Lalchand Agrawal, has chosen an unorthodox name for his home—'Football Bhavan'—demonstrating his lifelong devotion to the sport. Unlike the typical family or religious names, Agrawal's choice strikes a chord among the local community.

A veteran of Rajasthan's football scene, Agrawal, now 80, has had deep connections with the sport, having served as captain of the Rajasthan football team and a vital player in several football committees. He harkens back to his early days in a rented house in Jaipur's Kishanpole Bazar, pledging to dedicate his future home to the sport he cherishes.

His home, built in 1970, houses a museum featuring football-themed memorabilia from roughly 70 countries, a testament to his unwavering dedication. Agrawal and his family, equally passionate about football, have created a legacy that intertwines their home life with the sport, gathering souvenirs from global travels to enrich their 'Football Bhavan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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