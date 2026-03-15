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Thousands March for Animal Rights: A Call for Change in Delhi

Over 500 participants joined the 'Animal Rights March Delhi 2026' in west Delhi, advocating for stronger legal protections and reforms to curb animal exploitation. Organized by Delhi Vegans for Animal Liberation and allied groups, the demonstration called for policy changes to reduce industry reliance on animal exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:17 IST
Thousands March for Animal Rights: A Call for Change in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In west Delhi, over 500 individuals marched to demand stronger legal protections for animals, highlighting structural reforms needed to curb their exploitation. Organized by Delhi Vegans for Animal Liberation, the 'Animal Rights March Delhi 2026' brought together students, activists, and professionals.

The march, which commenced near Pacific Mall, drew attention to issues in the dairy, slaughterhouse, and entertainment industries. Banners highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and policy reforms to reduce cruelty.

Speakers, including activists Sai Vignesh and Bhumika, emphasized the importance of policy measures promoting plant-based food systems and cruelty-free research. Organizers Manjira Banerjee and Indraneel Das called for public discussions on animal rights and reducing reliance on exploitative industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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