Celebrating Excellence: 'Sangita Kalanidhi' and More Honored at The Music Academy

In a significant event for the classical music and dance fraternity, The Music Academy will honor several distinguished artists with its prestigious titles. Renowned Veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh is set to receive the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award, marking her exceptional contribution to music.

The 'Sangita Kala Acharya' award will be shared by Carnatic vocalist Sugandha Kalamegham and Mridangam artist Trichur C Narendran. Additionally, the TTK Awards have been awarded to Nagaswaram player Injikkudi M Subramaniam and classical violinist TKV Ramanujacharyulu. The 'Musicologist' title will be bestowed upon B Balasubramaniyan, known for his academic contributions to music.

The Music Academy's dance accolades include the 'Nritya Kalanidhi' to Narendra G and 'Nritya Kala Acharya' to A Janardhanan, alongside acknowledgments for significant Dance Musicians. The awards ceremony is scheduled for the annual dance festival starting January 3, 2027, continuing a tradition of recognizing talent in the arts sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)