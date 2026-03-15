Navigating Conflict: India's Diplomatic Balancing Act in West Asia

Amid rising hostilities in West Asia, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, held critical talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The discussions focused on the regional conflict's implications and India's energy security.

Jaishankar's communication with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan was geared towards understanding evolving regional dynamics. The conversations underscored the Strait of Hormuz's strategic significance as Iran's blockade threatened global oil and gas supplies.

As a BRICS chair, India seeks to establish a unified response amid the bloc's recent expansion, which includes Iran and the UAE. Jaishankar's diplomatic engagement aims to navigate the complexities of geopolitical tensions, particularly in the wake of recent US-Israel actions targeting Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)